Attack Peter Prints Jump 100% – How High Will His First Toy Go?

We've been telling you that the upcoming Skybound Xpo is as close to a guaranteed sure thing for collectors and speculators looking for the hottest CGC graded variants and will now soon to include more than just Skybound, beginning with Image's Radiant Black #1.

But with comic book-related collecting on the rise everywhere – including those Marvel cards your parents said would never be worth anything – the savvy fans should be looking at the artwork of Attack Peter. He's an artist who works with wood prints, as you can see below with this Akira print.

Now Attack Peter's very first toy will debut this Friday during Skybound Xpo and these "Daruma" toys already are making waves with toy collectors.

One might chalk that up to hype, but Peter's prints have become highly sought-after with collectors and generally sell for a huge profit – like that Son of Godzilla print we told you about first last Fall, which retailed for $100 and now sells for as high as $240, with an "affordable" price of $199 if you're lucky – or a MASSIVE $600 for a variant.

And while we could point out that Attack Peter's Godzilla vs Gigan print also sells for $250 despite a $100 SRP, his popularity is equally attractive to collectors when tackling properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, like we also told you about first. This collaboration with Skybound retailed for $125 but the prints routinely sell much higher at prices around $250.

So, collectors and speculators tuning into Skybound Xpo Creatorfest on Friday will want to consider snapping up a Daruma before everyone else does – because the aftermarket prices may well start at $250 given all the recent sales of Attack Peter's work…