Skybound & iam8bit Bring Together Attack Peter, Block Art, & TMNT

Celebrating their 15th anniversary, iam8bit has some great releases available including video game vinyl soundtracks, collector editions of games, and art print series.  The last one in that list is now focusing on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with their Limited Edition Art Print Series Lean/Mean/Green.  The first release, "Underground" by Jim Rugg, released early this month, has already sold out.
"Underground" By Jim Rugg
Now iam8bit has partnered with Skybound (home to the Walking Dead and Invincible) to continue the Lean/Mean/Green: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Limited Edition Art Print Series.  This brand new set will have four Linoleum 'Block Print Ninjas' as part of the series featuring art from Skybound's in house artist iconic Peter Santa-Maria, commonly known as Attack Peter, and are officially licensed by Nickelodeon.
Promotional Details
Each of the four prints will be 18 X 24" linoleum block prints on 20 X 30" Napalese Lokta paper with deckled edges, featuring each of the TMNT as drawn by Attack Peter with their names printed in Katakana. This four print set will be up for sale starting October 27th until November 10th.

After November 10th the production run will be determined by the number of prints ordered, and no more will be produced.  Each print will cost $120 and will come signed, stamped, and hand-numbered by Attack Peter.

The full press release is below:

iam8bit and Skybound Release Attack Peter's Stunning Linoleum 'Block Print Ninjas' Series
 
Limited release, part of 'Lean/Mean/Green' Series, available now on iam8bit.com
 
LMG_AP_Twitter Header.png

LOS ANGELES — October 27, 2020 — In collaboration with Nickelodeon, iam8bit and Skybound today announced "Block Print Ninjas" — the second release in their Lean/Mean/Green: A TMNT Limited Edition Art Print Series — an epic, traditional-meets-modern tribute to the heroes in a half shell by the truly iconic Peter Santa-Maria, commonly known as Attack Peter.

"Block Print Ninjas" by Attack Peter (TMNT Limited Edition Artist Series):
https://www.iam8bit.com/products/block-print-ninjas-by-attack-peter-tmnt-limited-edition-artist-series

These painstakingly hand-carved, 18×24" linoleum block prints – on 20×30" Nepalese Lokta paper with deckled edges – are only available for a limited time, exclusively on iam8bit.com; all four prints (each priced at $120) are in short stock, with only 75 of each in existence. A limited release, "Block Print Ninjas" will only be available from October 27-November 10, or while supplies last.

Working in his own striking, ukiyo-inspired style, Santa-Maria casts the Turtles as heroes of mythic import, even as their expressive features and various poses capture the irreverent, far-out ethos that's propelled these characters from their sewer hideout into pop-culture super-stardom. All prints will be numbered, stamped, and signed by the artist.

WHAT IS A TIMED RELEASE? This means this print will only be available for a very limited time, and its production run will be determined by the number of orders received. After November 10, 2020, this edition will be closed and the print will never be produced again. This is, quite literally, the only opportunity to acquire this beauty!

WHAT IS A LINOLEUM BLOCK PRINT? Linoleum Block Printing is a printmaking technique where the image is carved out of a sheet of linoleum and then impressed on to paper by either hand or machine. For this series, Peter designed, carved, and printed each piece by hand, using a roller to apply ink to the linoleum and then printing each directly to achieve his signature style.

For more information, please visit iam8bit.com.

About iam8bit

Founded in 2005 and celebrating its 15 year anniversary, iam8bit is a creative production emporium that has quietly redefined the entertainment industry, time and time again. Collaborating with a plethora of partners and narrative-busting IPs, iam8bit punctuates the importance of engaging with fans directly. By creating the videogame industry's very first community events, the company injected the idea of experiential immersion into game and film marketing (back when it was simply known as "theatre"). iam8bit also played a crucial role in the vinyl renaissance, minting its first record in 2010. The company is based in Los Angeles and co-owned by Jon M. Gibson and Amanda White. Visit iam8bit.com and follow iam8bit on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.
About ATTACK PETER

Peter Santa-Maria (ATTACK PETER) is a Miami-based artist and teacher. Working primarily in the process of printmaking, he has gained a dedicated fan following through his artwork, which spans from original designs to pop culture icons. He's worked for Marvel, Mondo, and Sideshow and is currently an in-house artist at Skybound. He is heavily influenced by traditional imagery from Thailand, American traditional tattoo flash, and his peers. You can find him on Twitter and Instagram and can view his printmaking process on his YouTube channel.

