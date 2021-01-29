Son Of Godzilla Handmade Poster On Sale At Mondo Tomorrow

Son Of Godzilla is the subject of the latest handmade linocut poster in the Attack Peter series. "When the time came to pick my next design, and seeing how many great artists interpreted so many popular Godzilla films, I knew it may fall on me to give SON OF GODZILLA the love it deserves!". The poster will be limited to only 120 this time, and this is the only Son Of Godzilla poster your collection you will ever need. Seriously: if you have not seen any of these Attack Peter posters, you really need to check this one out down below. It will be on sale tomorrow on The Drop.

Mondo Attack Peter Son Of Godzilla Poster Info

More from Attack Peter on this piece: "I've had a strange relationship with this film. I'm fairly certain that SON OF GODZILLA was one of the handful of Godzilla films I watched on loop as a kid, the others being KING KONG VS GODZILLA, EBIRAH: HORROR OF THE DEEP, and GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN. I remember loving the tropical island and jungle vibe so much! Back then, I thought Minya was a lovable dork, and I didn't have any issues with him being in the mix. As I got older, I started to cringe whenever I saw him pop up in films, and his voice began to irritate me as well. I think it was a combination of me being in my "too cool for Minya" phase and also thinking that his presence would keep new fans from getting into Big G's filmography.

Recently though, I began to rewatch all of the Showa, Heisei, Millenium, and Legendary films again. It suddenly occurred to me that the hatred had gone too far on Minya. He's an important part of Godzilla's story and allows us to see a side of him that we don't get to see elsewhere: He's a hero and a father. In addition to that, I realized how many fans would constantly trash the '67 Godzilla suit! I don't know if it's the contrarian in me or my deep love of the X-Plus 30cm 1967 Godzilla figure — which I feel is one of the best Godzilla toys ever made — but I LOVE THAT SUIT."

I love the way he talks about Godzilla. Again, this poster is special and will not last more than a few minutes, so you better be ready right when it drops at Noon EST tomorrow. Click here to try your luck.