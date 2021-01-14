The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Variant Sells for $285

Late last year, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics brought back the biggest comic book series of the century in an all-new full colour edition, aptly named The Walking Dead Deluxe. And, to no one's surprise, it debuted with massive numbers of over 100,000 units for issue #1, a reminder of the Robert Kirkman series' unique place in the hearts of comic fans.

But we also warned you that Skybound's popular Comics Vault Live show from Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham, in which the company offers limited edition and super rare merch directly to fans – including signed comics from top creators like the aforementioned Robert Kirkman- had potential to be one of the smartest investments for comic book collectors and speculators, thanks to a rare The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 David Finch Variant graded at the highly sought-after CGC 9.8 level.

Well, you know me, I don't like to say "I told you so" but while this $100 variant was "only" selling for $125 at the end of 2020, it looks like The Walking Dead Deluxe is heating up with the New Year as this issue #1 variant recently sold for a whopping $285, exceeding even our predictions of how high it could go. But is this just the start of The Walking Dead comics heating up again with collectors? Again?

Fans might also want to keep an eye on The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Black Foil Variant, which had an even smaller print and peaked at $227, but has come down to a more affordable $195.

No matter which one you choose, Image continues to debut some of the hottest new launches in comics, from Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover still topping 100k orders with issue #3, the buzzed-about Radiant Black #1 in February from Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa and Skybound's first big new launch of the year in March from James Harren and Dave Stewart with Ultramega #1, that'll appeal to all those Little Bird and BPRD fans looking for their next monster (or in this case Kaiju) fix.

There's a new Comics Vault Live is streaming tomorrow, the 15th of January at 4PM PT/7PM ET/Midnight GMT at this link, though no new The Walking Dead variants have been announced, you never know what surprises "Big Clutch" might have in store.