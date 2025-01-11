Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Austin Grossman, Savanna Ganucheau

Austin Grossman & Savanna Ganucheau's We Hate Wizard School

Austin Grossman and Savanna Ganucheau's We Hate Wizard School graphic novel is coming out from First Second in 2027

We Hate Wizard School by Austin Grossman and Savanna Ganucheau is a new YA pair of graphic novels about two 1980s dirtbag teens who run away from their second-tier wizarding school in the American Dust Bowl, only to find themselves caught up in a cosmic battle for good and evil. Author Austin Grossman, who also wrote the superhero novels Soon I Will Be Invincible and Fight Me, says, "I pitched it as a joke (as Wizard School is Bullsh-t), which is consistently how I have done my best work. I wrote it in a year and it's one of my favorite things I have done."

Austin Grossman is best known as the video game designer for Deus Ex and Dishonored. At System Shock, he pioneered the audio log technique for storytelling in narrative games. He then worked with DreamWorks Interactive, Ion Storm, and Crystal Dynamics and served as Director of Game Design and Interactive Story at Magic Leap. He currently teaches writing and narrative design at New York University Tisch School of the Arts."

Savanna Ganucheau is an Australian comics artist, with a BFA in film from the University of New Orleans. In addition to creating the popular webcomic George and Johnny, Savanna has worked on comic books such as Steven Universe, Toe Tag Riot, Rolled & Told and Fresh Romance, Rick & Morty and Marvel Rising and graphic novels Turtle In Paradise, Bloom from First Second and the upcoming Children Of The Night from Abrams Books.

Calista Brill at First Second has acquired the world rights to We Hate Wizard School, which Benjamin Wilgus will also edit. Publication is set for 2027. Austin Grossman's agent, Luke Janklow, at Janklow & Nesbit Associates, and Savanna Ganucheau's agent, Charlie Olsen, at InkWell Management, negotiated the deal.

