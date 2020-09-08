Avatar Sells Out Of Cinema Purgatorio Box Sets Completely

On Saturday evening, I pointed out that today was the FOC date for the Cinema Purgatorio box set from Bleeding Cool's publisher Avatar Press. All eighteen issues of the Alan Moore/Kevin O'Neill curated comic book anthology with a cover price of $40. As well as the title comic by Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill, completely told in the series, the others including supernatural paramedical drama Code Pru, by Garth Ennis and Raulo Cacares, the Mad Max-meets-Pokemon of Modded by Kieron Gillen and Ignacio Caleres, Kaiju-procedural The Vast by Christos Gage and Gabriel Andrade, and the giant-ant-American-Revolution period drama A More Perfect Union by Max Brooks and Michael Dipascale.

Well, it seems that my urging on Avatar Press' part was successful. As some speculators worked out that they could already split them and sell them for a profit based on that price point, but also if just one of those stories from Ennis, Gillen, Gage or Brooks became a TV series or film one day, it would be a very worthwhile investment indeed. Also some just wanted to read the damn stories.

Anyway, I am told that even before FOC was up. Avatar Press sold through their entire stock. Arriving in comic stores in October, expect some people to be selling them above cover price from the off as a result… I do hope you got your copies. And if you want to crack the case, there is some damn fine reading in there.

CINEMA PURGATORIO COMP STORY BOX SET

AVATAR PRESS INC

SEP191549

Get the complete story for a song! This set has all EIGHTEEN issues of the epic Cinema Purgatorio series included. Over 800 pages of amazing work by masters of the craft! Limited to exactly as many sets as we can scrape together, but don't miss out as when they are gone, that's it! Note this will have RANDOM covers on each of the eighteen issues, but will have one cover from each issue. #1-18. With a new series on the horizon, time to serve up these amazing limited editions, for the first time, in all their gory glory! In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $39.99