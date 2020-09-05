Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now

Cinema Purgatorio was a comic book anthology curated by Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill, featuring five ongoing features, published by Bleeding Cool's own publisher, Avatar Press. Cinema Purgatorio ran for eighteen issues, finishing each story, None of the series have been collected, and certain individual issues can go for a pretty penny. But going to FOC this weekend is a box set of all eighteen issues. Avatar tells me they have about three hundred sets, with a cover price of $40, with standard retailer discount. All eighteen issues for $40 is a cracking deal. A set of all issues missing #5 just sold for $72 plus postage on eBay.

The first of the features, titling the series, was Cinema Purgatorio by Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill, a story of a woman in purgatory, going to the same cinema every day and watching a strange, yet eerily familiar movie. Each film addressed the origins of Hollywood, the crimes, the abuse and the corruption, all while using the language of cinema to reveal hidden truths, as well as reflecting the circumstances that the woman found herself in this position. It belongs on every film student's bookshelf alongside Understanding Comics.

The others including supernatural paramedical drama, Garth Ennis and Raulo Cacares continue their Code Pru, the Mad Max-meets-Pokemon of Modded by Kieron Gillen and Ignacio Caleres, The Vast by Christos Gage and Gabriel Andrade, A More Perfect Union by Max Brooks and Michael Dipascale

CINEMA PURGATORIO COMP STORY BOX SET

AVATAR PRESS INC

SEP191549

Get the complete story for a song! This set has all EIGHTEEN issues of the epic Cinema Purgatorio series included. Over 800 pages of amazing work by masters of the craft! Limited to exactly as many sets as we can scrape together, but don't miss out as when they are gone, that's it! Note this will have RANDOM covers on each of the eighteen issues, but will have one cover from each issue. #1-18. With a new series on the horizon, time to serve up these amazing limited editions, for the first time, in all their gory glory! In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $39.99