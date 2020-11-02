Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently

Marvel has been hyping the big storylines in Avengers: Age of Khonshu and then the upcoming Avengers: Enter the Phoenix arc for their popular team title. But sandwiched inbetween is Avengers #38, on sale this Wednesday. And, apparently, it is big news.

"The Fly That Laid A Billion Maggots" by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness is a bridge issue between the two arcs, I have been told that it one that folk may want to pick up. On the off chance. I have no idea of the contents save for the solicitation. Here's that solicitation as well as a preview for the comic book in question. Which features Black Panther making an offer to Moon Knight, and Tony Stark doing an awful lot of swearing. Captain America does not approve…

AVENGERS #38

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200649

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

The Avengers have saved Earth from the god of the Moon, but the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird isn't going to give them much time to catch their breath. Plus: The devil may be dead, but the threat of Mephisto lingers on, with a legacy interwoven in heretofore untold chapters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99

It is possible, just possible, that you might want to ask your comic book store owner to put a copy aside for you, before it sells out and goes to the inevitable second and third printings. Consider this as official a heads up from Bleeding Cool as you ever get. And for Englanders, you only have Wednesday to pick it up in person.