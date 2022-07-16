Avengers #58 Preview: Enter the Ghost-Ronin

Someone decided there aren't enough Ghost Riders in the Marvel Universe, so welcome a new one in this preview of Avengers #58… except he doesn't actually ride anything. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #58

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

THE AVENGERS' QUEST THROUGH TIME CONTINUES! Japan, the Edo Period. They say he walks by night, wielding a blade forged by hellfire. And where he wanders, the penance flows, like fountains of blood. He is the fabled Ghost Ronin, the Samurai of Vengeance. And alongside the Avengers, he will make his final stand against the lightning swords of the devil himself.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960608857705821 – AVENGERS 58 GIST PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608857705831 – AVENGERS 58 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

