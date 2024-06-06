Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: avengers assemble, Cory Smith, Marcelo Ferreira, Scot Eaton, steve orlando, Valentina Pinti

Marvel Launches Avengers Assemble in September, Jackets Required

Avengers Assemble is written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Cory Smith, Scot Eaton, Marcelo Ferreira, Valentina Pinti and more.

Article Summary New Avengers Assemble series launches 9/11, written by Steve Orlando.

Guest artists include Cory Smith, Scot Eaton, Marcelo Ferreira and more.

Captain America forms Avengers Emergency Response Squad with iconic heroes.

‘90s leather jackets return on special Jacket Variant Cover by Cory Smith.

Spinning out from Jed MacKay's current run on Avengers, a new volume of the monthly series Avengers Assemble will be written by Steve Orlando and drawn by a series of guest artists, for one issue each including Cory Smith, Scot Eaton, Marcelo Ferreira, Valentina Pinti and more.

"Inspired by the team he pulled together during Blood Hunt, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE sees Captain America take on a new initiative—recruiting new and classic Avengers for an all-new squad! Cap's team will operate out of Avengers Mansion and tackle one crisis after another on globetrotting super hero missions! Expanding the scope of current Avengers storytelling, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE will offer readers a modern take on classic Avengers adventure and drama. With a new threat every issue, these fast-paced stories will be jam packed with action intermixed with exciting team bonding, thoughtful character development, and interpersonal stakes!

"As vampires attack the Marvel Universe, a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers set out to change the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America will form the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve's handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever's on base has seconds to pack up and deploy. "Reporting for duty are: Captain America (Steve Rogers), Wasp, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hercules, She-Hulk, Photon, Night-Thrasher, Lightning, Wonder Man, Shang-Chi, and Lightspeed (Julie Power).

"When the Red Skull's daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her – while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? Find out in the debut issue! "This is a great time to assemble!" Orlando shared. "AVENGERS ASSEMBLE is bringing a murderer's row of classic Avengers back to the Mansion, and classic comics storytelling is coming with it! A team of icons and new recruits alike, but heavy on the icons! And in every issue, a barnburner of an entire story packed into twenty pages! West Coast Avengers was the first comic book I ever bought, full stop. So, to be part of a return to form, heavy on personality, rich in action, is more than exciting–it's an honor! Starting this summer, Avengers Emergency Response Squad is always on duty!"

Oh and do you remember that time in the Bob Harras/Steve Englehart/Steve Epting days when all the Avengers wore leather jackets on top of their costumes because everyone had seen Animal Man do it? Well, they are back too.

"And did someone say…jackets? The team's trademark '90s leather jackets are back and more in style than ever! Check them out now in Cory Smith's special Jacket Variant Cover, along with Francis Leinil Yu's main cover and variant covers by Emilio Laiso and Betsy Cola."

Avengers Assemble #1 by Steve Orlando and Cory Smith will be published on the 11th of September.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Avengers Jacket Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by EMILIO LAISO

Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

On Sale 9/11

