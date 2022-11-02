Avengers Unisex Bathroom Harder To Identify Secret Invasion Skrulls

Today sees the launch of Marvel Comics' much-delayed new Secret Invasion comic book series., by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili. Now, of course, we've had a secret Skrull invasion before, and this time we have a secret service in the CIA using SHIELD agents that is meant to know what it is doing. And, it seems, doesn't do a bad job, knowing what it knows, doing what it does, in defeating a new Skrull Invasion.

No one just waves Nick Fury Jr through anymore, not if it is clearly obvious he couldn't be anyone else. Therein, of course, would lie the problem.

Because he has a case of the Skrulls. No one seems to want to chat to the current Skrull Emperor and Young Avenger about the situation. I don't know know, you should always go to the top. But these Skrulls have a few new shape-shifting skills on display.

And the Skrulls are making themselves fairly easy to spot. Even if they hadn't caught the first, this was surely a plan with a very limited lifespan when security services compared notes…

There's always a Skrull in the Avengers. Last time it was Elektra. This time… who knows?

That the Avengers chooses not to have gendered bathrooms or toilets in their facility just makes identifying the Skrull amongst them even harder… but solicitations show there is a lot more to play for.

SECRET INVASION #1 (OF 5) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220941

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Matteo Lolli

THE SKRULLS ARE BACK…

• …in a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries!

• When Maria Hill detects the merest HINT of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the LAST thing he was expecting!

• Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth's old defenses won't work…

• Find out who you REALLY trust: The invasion begins NOW. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: $4.99

SECRET INVASION #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220879

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Maria Hill has a Skrull in custody, but she knows there's bound to be more…good thing she's got a foolproof Skrull detector ready to go. Maria Hill is extremely competent and extremely motivated to ensure this Secret Invasion doesn't go the way the last one did. All she needs to do is confirm that the Avengers really ARE who they claim to be… What could possibly go wrong?

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SECRET INVASION #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

A familiar face from Maria's past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York – but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out…But as she learns that not everything – or everyone – are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice…And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!