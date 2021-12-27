Avengers Vs Eternals Vs X-Men -Marvel Judgment Day Confirmed For 2022

On Christmas Day, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Marvel was to publish an X-Men/Eternals crossover called Judgement Day. Well, despite the mention in Marvel's Previews of an X-Men crossover with Eternals called Judgement Day it's actually to be an X-Men/Eternal/Avengers crossover called Judgment Day. More Avengers, and one fewer 'E' in the title. And confirmed by Marvel Comics.

Marvel's plans for March include a new Eternals #10 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic that Marvel has described as a "lead-in to the biggest story of 2022" but also billed as an Eternals Vs Avengers storyline. The new Marvel Previews lists both Eternals #10 and X-Men #9 with the banner "Judgement Day Is Coming" for both.

Kieron Gillen is the current author of Eternals at Marvel and has also joined the X-Men Group of writers, writing Immortal X-Men also publishing its first issue in March. Notably, mutants can now be resurrected in the Marvel Universe, as introduced by Jonathan Hickman, and in Eternals they have a similar resurrection technology as well, introduced by Gillen. Might such a Judgment Day over immortalisation be in the offing?

The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it's not so much a pilgrimage…and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don't know won't hurt them…right?

The Quiet Council of Krakoa. The Great Ring of Arakko. The Central Column of Orchis. Three ruling bodies, all about to make vital decisions that will affect their people for years to come…and the X-Men are caught in the cross fire.

IN THE QUIET COUNCIL, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM!

The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES / X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE they strive to hold together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, ETERNALS, The Wicked + The Divine, Die) returns to the world of X with artist Lucas Werneck (TRIAL OF MAGNETO) to bring us all into the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others… 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99 AVENGERS #54

Doctor Doom and his Multiversal Masters of Evil have come hunting Deathloks. And now there's only one Deathlok left, trapped inside the rubble of a besieged Avengers Mountain. Just in time for a new group of Avengers to rise from the ruins, with new members and at least one Avenger having been wildly transformed. And just who is the cosmic general who commands the Deathloks, the mysterious Avenger Prime?

