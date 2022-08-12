AXE: Death to the Mutants #1 Preview: Kill the Mutants with Kindness?

The good Eternals hatch a plot to thwart the bad Eternals in this preview of AXE: Death to the Mutants #1. So it's not really Avengers vs. X-Men vs. Eternals anymore. It's Avengers vs. X-Men vs. Eternals vs. Eternals. Unless you count Moira MacTaggert siding with the enemy because then it would have to be Avengers vs. X-Men vs. Eternals vs. Eternals vs. X-Men. But what if… Oh, just check out the preview below.

AXE: Death to the Mutants #1

by Kieron Gillen & Guiu Villanova, cover by Esad Ribic

The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don't want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can't, can anyone survive the coming judgment?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620442700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620442700121 – A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 1 LEINIL YU VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

