AXE: Death to the Mutants #2 Preview: Emma Makes a New "Friend"

Will Emma Frost stop in the middle of a super-mega-crossover war to get it on with the leader of the Deviants? Read this preview of AXE: Death to the Mutants #2 to find out. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Death to the Mutants #2

by Kieron Gillen & Guiu Villanova, cover by Esad Ribic

The Celestials said "correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620442700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620442700221 – A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 2 RAMOS VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

