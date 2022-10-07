AXE: Death to the Mutants #3 Preview: Death to Everyone

The Eternals and the X-Men have a plan to allow the Eternals to fight the Progenitor in this preview of AXE: Death to the Mutants #3. Unfortunately, it's not a good one. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Death to the Mutants #3

by Kieron Gillen & Guiu Villanova, cover by Esad Ribic

It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.66"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620442700311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620442700321 – A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 3 BIANCHI VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.