AXE: Iron Fist #1 Preview: Snakes on a Plane

Loki is trying to mess with Iron Fist in this preview of AXE: Iron Fist #1 when he suddenly finds himself in the awkward position of being judged. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Iron Fist #1

by Alyssa Wong & Michael Yg, cover by Phillip Tan

IRON FIST FACES HIS GREATEST CHALLENGE – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! After the clash between Lin Lie and his brother Lin Feng, Lin Lie – the current Iron Fist, protector of the mystical city of K'un-Lun – must reclaim access to K'un-Lun! But not before he faces a trial unlike any other: SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING?! Wait, what does LOKI have to do with all of this? Find out when IRON FIST and LOKI face JUDGMENT!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620504200111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620504200121 – A.X.E.: IRON FIST 1 MICHAEL YG VARIANT [AXE] – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.