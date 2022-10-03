AXE: X-Men #1 Preview: Jean Grey Parts a Sun

Jean Grey performs a miracle in this preview of AXE: X-Men #1… though she's used to handling two sides at once in the Krakoan era. Check out the preview below.

AXE: X-Men #1

by Kieron Gillen & Francesco Mobili, cover by Nic Klein

THE SECOND STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT! It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. Yet: "I am fire and life incarnate! Now and forever." Which part of "Now and forever" is confusing to you? As one world burns, can Jean justify her existence after burning another?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620439700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620439700121 – A.X.E.: X-MEN 1 LARROCA CONNECTING VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960620439700131 – A.X.E.: X-MEN 1 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

