Background Animation Designers Create Graphic Novel, Dear Rosie

Dear Rosie is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by two animation background artists. Meghan Boehman is the background designer on The Animaniacs, Bento Box, Fantastic Furry Freak Brothers and DC Super Hero Girls. Rachael Briner is background painter/designer on Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Alpha Betas, HarmonQuest, Mr. Pickles and spin-off Momma Named Me Sheriff. Starring a diverse cast of anthropomorphic Maryland wildlife, Dear Rosie is a semi-autobiographical graphic novel that follows four middle-school girls as they confront the loss of their friend, banding together to heal their wounds and honor her memory.

Meghan Boehman posted on Instagram, "I'm extremely excited to announce that "Dear Rosie", the graphic novel I am making with @rachaelbriner got picked up for publication by the lovely @eclarkemohr at Knopf. Thank you to our wonderful agents Uwe Stender and Brent Taylor at Triada for securing the deal! This story is extremely personal to us and we cannot wait to share it with you."

Erin Clarke at Knopf has acquired world rights to Dear Rosie and publication is planned for the summer of 2023. Meghan Boehman and Rachael Briner's agents Uwe Stender and Brent Taylor at Triada US brokered the deal.

Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. was founded by Alfred A. Knopf Sr. and Blanche Knopf in 1915. Blanche and Alfred traveled abroad regularly and were known for publishing European, Asian, and Latin American writers in addition to leading American literary trends. It was acquired by Random House in 1960, and is now part of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group division of Penguin Random House which is owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann.

Triada US President and Literary Agent Dr. Uwe Stender is a Full Member of the AALA (Association of American Literary Agents)). He is interested in all kinds of non-fiction and fiction. In non-fiction, he is completely open to any project, from Memoir (writers with huge platform only for memoir), Pop Culture, and Health to How-to, Gardening, History and everything in between, including non-fiction for children. In Children's fiction, he is looking for YA, Graphic Novels, and MG. In adult fiction, his tastes trend towards Women's Fiction, Psychological Suspense, and Mysteries. As an immigrant to the USA himself, he is always eager to bring projects from underrepresented voices into the world.