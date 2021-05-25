The Bad Guy On The Cover of Detective Comics #27 Finally Gets A Name

It's one of the most famous American comic book covers of all time. Detective Comics #27, featuring the first appearance of Batman, as depicted by Bob Kane. But the scene on the cover doesn't actually play out in the comic.

But in today's Batman Black And White #6, a story by Scott Snyder, John Romita and Klaus Janson goes back to that cover, and gives it a backstory.

The Detective Comics #27 cover is now reappraised a photo taken of Batman apprehending one Henry Clay – who until this point had not been named, But now he has -and we get the life story of the photographer, going by the name of shutterbat… say, did someone see the solicits for Heroes Reborn? Now, who is going to give us Henry Clay's life story?

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #6 (OF 6) CVR A JOHN ROMITA JR & KLAUS JANSON

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) John Romita Jr., Klaus Janson

The final issue of the acclaimed revival of Batman Black & White is here, and readers won't want to miss this deep dive into the new horrors of Gotham and ordinary citizens inspired by Batman. Iconic Batman scribe Scott Snyder reunites with his All-Star Batman collaborator John Romita Jr. to tell the story of a man who has been documenting Batman's history in Gotham for a very long time—and now, he has something to say about the Dark Knight's legacy. Eisner Award nominee and the artist behind Batman: Universe and Future State: The Next Batman, Nick Derington writes and draws an epic tale introducing us to two gangs whose power struggle in Gotham has been going on longer than the history of the city itself. The acclaimed creative team behind Infinite Loop, Elsa Charretier and Pierrick Colinet, team up once more for their DC Comics writing debut with a frightening story of psychological horror and the Dark Knight! The fan-favorite co-creators of Rumble, writer John Arcudi and artist James Harren, spin a tale of Clayface and the evils lurking beneath the surface of the stories we love the most. The powerhouse creative team of writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph tell a story about one of Gotham's most impoverished neighborhoods, and how it ends up being exploited by villains like the Mad Hatter!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/25/2021

I picked up my DC haul from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-west store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-east store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.