Bad Idea Comics Destroys Joe Quesada's Cover for Them

Joe Quesada, former Marvel Comics CCO and Editor-in-Chief announced he is creating a new cover for Bad Idea comics. Or Stop Bad Idea as they now insist on calling themselves. After recently announcing that he is returning to DC Comics for a series of high-profile Batman covers, as well as rumours that he is doing a similar series for a major Image book from a major Image founder, as well as his own Amazing Comics line, he'll also be contributing a cover exclusively to the Stop Bad Idea Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. It will appear on the Hero Trade 1: Joe Quesada Edition and is a homage to the first Hero Trade cover by David Lapham. The book will reprint the original Hero Trade story, for the first time, in colour.

But being Bad Idea they've also added a mini-comic edition and a treasury-sized edition, as well as a laser-etched crystal memento of the cover and one of 100 relic pieces of what once was a Quesada-Chrome cover. It's unclear if Bad Idea thinks a crystal memento, the likes of which you often find in tourist shops and mall kiosks, is actually a good idea or if like the Bad Idea rock and the invisible comic they are just daring their fans to partake in another bit of collectable meta commentary. According to Bad Idea, the relic piece of foil is a "single copy of the HERO TRADE 1: JOE QUESADA edition with glorious variant foil. Not just any foil, an insanely involved new process we call QUESADA-CHROME that must be seen to be believed. Then we destroyed it…because BAD IDEA doesn't make variants." 1 of 100 pieces are available each in a collectors box. "A relic of its existence."

All this, of course, is Bad Idea's way of marketing their new books which launch with Escape From Wyoming #1 by Robert Venditti and Jorge Monlongo, and Orc Island #1 by the Eisner-nominated team of Joshua Dysart and Alberto Ponticelli on November 2nd. And to try and get people talking about their comics instead of asking why Alan Moore is so angry, or who is more important to comic books, writers or artists.

Bad Idea is the relatively-new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. But now they are trying to crowdfund their own extinction.