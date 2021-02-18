Bad Idea Video Presentation To ComicsPRO Today To Make $8.7 Million

Bleeding Cool has managed to get a leak of the video of Bad Idea Comics presentation to comic book retailers at the ComicsPRO event held online today. And it is as bizarre as you might have expected, a "How to make $8.7 million" inspirational video by Bagsley Boardson outlining the Bad Idea rules, encouraging retailers to tell their customers that the comics they are buying are terrible, in favour of selling Bad Idea comic books, and signing off in the most convinced-of-their-own-importance way possible. Utterly offensive? Of course. Hilarious? Undoubtedly. Here's that video in full.

With an introduction like so:

"I've pillaged every longbox I've travelled the world and slabbed every key issue that's ever crossed my path. You see, I made my millions the Bad Idea way and if you follow these detailed instructions in this video seminar you can too. Welcome to the modern comic book store the lifeblood of our industry in the bastion of popular culture worldwide here, I'll teach you how to sell Bad Idea comics and make 8.7 million dollars."

And that's just the start. There are rules:

Rule 1 Comics are limited to one person.

Rule 2 Comics must be sold for no more than cover price for 30 days from street day

Rule 3Comics can be offered for pre-order but cannot be shipped to anyone before street day

Rule 4 Comics must be displayed in the highest traffic section of your store

Rule 5 Stores must prominently display each promotional material for a mandated time period

These are only the revealed rules so far. There may of course be more. We'll just have to wait for Baglsey to tell us. I'm sure the public will want him back.