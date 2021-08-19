Bad Idea's Hero Trade Passive/Aggressive Hits $50 On eBay

Bleeding Cool broke the news yesterday that Bad Idea's Hero Trade Passive/Aggressive by Matt Kindt and David Lapham published yesterday was actually one of two books, with the same cover but totally different insides. And that if you wanted the other version, not only do you have to buy another copy, but one from a different store in a different state – or country. As a result of all this fuss and the sudden double demand from readers, Hero Trade Passive/Aggressive is now selling copies on eBay for up to $50. I know, I balked a little at Forbidden Planet London's £7.20 for the Aggressive version, now it looks a positive steal.

For those who bought a copy of Hero Trade, there is a way to get a copy of the other without forking out fifty notes. Those readers who pre-ordered all of Bad Idea's Final Five comic books (and got a pre-order sticker) can get the other version of the comic for the $7.99 cover price, US postage included, or $19.99 international. Send the sticker with the money in cheque or money order form, with the following details to the following address.

– Full Name

– Full Address (this is where we will send your comic)

– Whether you want a copy of HERO TRADE: PASSIVE or HERO TRADE: AGGRESSIVE

– E-mail address

– Phone number



Bad Idea

5455 S Fort Apache Rd

Suite 108-154

Las Vegas, NV 89148-6416

Hero Trade applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, August 25th. That's one week. And a lot cheaper than the eBay option right now… Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Annoying some retailers and delighting others, they released the first of their "Final Five" comics before supposedly shutting up shop. Except they are not.