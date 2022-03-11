Banner of War June Solicits: Of Course Iron Man Screws Things Up

Has Tony Stark getting involved ever made any situation better? We all remember the atrocity that was Marvel's Avengers vs. X-Men super-mega-crossover event. The story went like this: The Avengers, upon learning that the Phoenix Force was headed toward Earth to choose a new host, decided that the host would probably be Hope Summer and invaded the sovereign nation of Utopia to demand Hope be handed over into custody so she could be imprisoned on the moon for crimes she might commit in the future while under the influence of a bird-themed cosmic death god. The X-Men fought back, so Tony Stark took things into his own hands and created a device to shoot the Phoenix Force with. Instead of stopping it, the device split the Phoenix Force into five versions which each chose a different X-Men as host. All of that was Tony Stark's fault, but that didn't stop The Avengers from being totes jealous of the X-Men for using that power to make the world a better place and waging war on them. Now, another war is happening, and once again Tony Stark wants to get involved. And once again, according to the solicit for Thor #26, the penultimate issue of Banner of War, his "interference causes more harm than good." Sounds about right.

Check out the full solicits, which we previously got a little glimpse of, below:

THOR #26 – "Banner of War" Part Four

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 6/8 In THOR #26, Odin forces Thor to realize the gravity of Banner's situation — and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man's interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle… for good.

HULK #8 – "Banner of War" Part Five

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 6/22 Then the time for victory comes at last in HULK #8. Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight between gods, monsters and men, what becomes of the victor? The loser? And who really has the authority to decide?