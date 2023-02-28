Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold #1 Preview: Quarantine Barbarella is stuck in quarantine in this preview of Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold #1, kicking off a new series at Dynamite tomorrow.

In this preview of Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold #1, we follow our favorite space adventurer as she finds herself stuck in quarantine. This new series from Dynamite Comics starts tomorrow, and we have a sneak peek of the first issue.

BARBARELLA: THE CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1

DYNAMITE

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Riccardo Bogani (CA) Derrick Chew

Beyond the edge of known space lies…the Unnamable. Myth? Gods? Malevolent force? No one knows. No one but the one force in the universe that can stand against the Unnamable: the Architects, hidden guides of our galaxy for untold eons. Enter Barbarella, on a desperate quest to find and convince the Architects that a war with the Unnamable will spell the death of Every. Living. Thing. Get ready for tension, excitement, espionage, and the secret of how to defeat an empire. Fun, romance, and cosmic adventure beyond the furthest reaches of the galaxy!

In Shops: 3/1/2023

SRP: $3.99

