Barbaric: The Long Death in Vault Comics' January 2026 Full Solicits

Barbaric: The Long Death #2 by Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden in Vault Comics' January 2026 Full Solicits

Three light novel manga volumes are set for February 2026, showing Vault's ongoing shift in focus.

Barbaric: The Long Death continues Owen and Soren's dark, epic fantasy journey amid brewing war.

New manga volumes include Mark of the Fool, My Best Friend is an Eldritch Horror, and Primal Hunter.

Barbaric: The Long Death #2 is Vault's only comic book solicited for January 2026, with three manga volumes sceduled for February 2026 as the publisher continues its transformation…

BARBARIC THE LONG DEATH #2 (OF 3) CVR A NATHAN GOODEN

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

War is looming… Owen, Axe, Toro, and Soren are caught in a web of secrets, mysteries, and monstrous jerks who just can't seem to let them be. Despite the frightening escalation of her powers, Soren might not make it out in one piece this time. While Soren battles her demons, Owen battles whatever's in front of him, and the dark forces who look to rule Axe–and more–gather. These sides will soon collide as Barbaric heads for an epic confrontation! $6.99 1/14/2026

MARK OF THE FOOL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03

(W) J.M. Clarke (A/CA) Natsujirushi

Exploding potions and eldritch beasts are the least of his worries! Potions, Magical Theory, Mana Manipulation–just a day in the life of a normal student at the University of Generasi… of course, Alex Roth isn't a normal student, and his destiny hasn't forgotten about him. While Alex navigates arcane laboratories, strange creatures, and even more bizarre teachers, the adherents of Uldar draw ever closer to finding him–the Fool, their fugitive Hero. Even worse, the monstrous and violent forces of the Ravener haven't forgotten about him either. $14.99 2/25/2026

MY BEST FRIEND IS AN ELDRITCH HORROR LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04

(W) Actus (A) Kisaragipana, Blacklapiz (CA) Blacklapiz

Magic and madness continue in MY BEST FRIEND IS AN ELDRITCH HORROR (Light Novel) VOL. 4! Blackmist is under attack! And that's the least of Damien's problems. He's managed to survive all the challenges thrown at him, and — with Henry and Sylph by his side — he might even make it through the challenges that come with having an insane ex-frontline mage as his professor. But forces that have lurked at the edge of the Void for countless Cycles have started to move, and their power is growing with every passing day. As more of the truth behind the Void and its purpose on the Mortal Plane is unveiled, Damien is forced to face the truth that the Cycle–the foundation of their reality–may need to be reset. $14.99 2/25/2026

PRIMAL HUNTER LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04

(W) Zogarth (A/CA) Senchiro

Can one man stand against the mightiest beasts in the Tutorial? Jake is on a quest to defeat the remaining Beast Lords, and the clock is ticking. While he immerses himself in killing increasingly more dangerous foes and gaining levels, his former companions become embroiled in a disastrous conflict that leaves nearly everyone dead. With the plans of humans, beasts, and Gods tangling together, who will survive to the end of the tutorial? Will Jake be able to hunt down the King of the Forest before the Tutorial ends? And will he ever get a shirt that doesn't get ripped apart in every fight? $14.99 2/18/2026

