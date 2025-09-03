Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Batman #1 by Matt Fraction And Jorge Jimenez Is Out Today. Spoilers…

Batman #1 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey is published by DC Comics today. Spoilers...

Article Summary Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey launch Batman #1, ushering in a bold new era for the Dark Knight.

Gotham City shifts toward a cyberpunk, dystopian tone with Vandal Savage as Police Commissioner.

Doctor Zeller is a new potential love interest for Bruce Wayne, impacting Batman's psyche in unexpected ways.

New villains, Arkham changes, and shifting alliances set up high stakes for Batman's latest challenges.

Today sees the launch of the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey, following on from Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Batman H2SH run which is still to conclude with Batman #163. Even though that's out (currently) at the end of October when the new Batman volume will have had its first two issues out.

But as Bleeding Cool previously gossipped, the series doesn't so much follow on from H2SH, but the Chip Zdarsky run more. The only sop to H2SH seems to be an absence of the Batfamily from Gotham, though not all of them. It looks like today's Red Hood #1 will reflect the events of H2SH more than the new Batman #1, even though the writer hasn't even read H2SH. We also looked forward to the first appearance of a new Arkham clinician, Dr Zeller, alongside her new patient…

That's a good sign for a Catwoman replacement, right? As we said, the biggest difference is probably the way Gotham is portrayed, a rich mix of different neighbourhoods and areas, of wealth inequality, the good areas, the bad areas, the parks, the city blocks, the underpasses, as distinct and separate personalities within the mass of Gotham. This is not new for Batman, but maybe there hasn't been quite as much of it. We said "and this Gotham, with Jim Gordon as a beat cop, Vandal Savage as Police Commissioner, and Arkham Tower still in play in Gotham City itself, is heading more to the worlds of Robocop, Judge Dredd and Blade Runner, satire and critique on policing in the modern city state. While also having a vigilante running around knocking heads." And so it has come to pass.

We mentioned "journalists being arrested, personal Lexcorp body armour being sold like underwear of fashion accessories on shopping channels, suspicion about foreign dojos breeding ninjas on the streets, and more advertising screens than before, Times Square everywhere. And the police working with face-covered, armoured and weapons up private special forces to take down the villains of Gotham – and the heroes too." Maybe some of that's still to come.

I also said that "Alfred Pennyworth has returned from the dead in the form of an A.I. – and yes, we have seen that before. This one seems to follow Batman around, hologram or hallucination? We will see." I'm learning more towards hallucination right now. Or maybe just a fanciful memory.

Then there were all those labels… straight from Hawkeye. Maybe.

We also said that "King Croc seems to have been going through some changes according to the Arkham Towers files. Getting more monstrous?" Well maybe.

But could it also mean changes for Batman? That does seem to be the subtext of imaginary Pennyworth. And he does something that, well, he doesn't often do. Only to Justice Leaguers, Robins and love interests.

It's not quite The Crocodile Who Collected Batman.

At least King Croc appreciated the new look. So is he going to be doing the same to Dr Zeller any time soon? Batman #1 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey is published today. And then, of course, there is what's still to come…

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! $4.99 9/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? $4.99 10/1/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! Retail: $4.99 11/5/2025

