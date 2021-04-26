Batman #1 Sells For $1,207,500 At Auction – A New Record

A first issue copy of Batman #1 published in 1940 has sold from the ComicConnect auction house for a brand new record sale for the comic in question. Slabbed by CGC at the grade of 8.0, it rec eived a high bid, including bidding fees for well over a million dollars, for $1,207,500 .

And, as may reflect a new emerging comic book market, the sale was someone new to collecting comic books as well.

"The comic book market has proven to be an unshakable diversification option for investors," explained Vincent Zurzolo, co-founder of ComicConnect. "This past year has been an eye-opener for potential investors who may have been on the fence who have now taken the plunge feet first. Welcome to the party!"

The seller purchased the Batman #1 in question in November of 2006 for $80,000, realizing a return of over 1,400% in fourteen years. The comic in this grade was priced at less than a third of that, $389,600, in the Overstreet Price Guide.

The comic depicts the first appearance of the Joker, as well as Batman's on-again/off-again love interest, Catwoman. There are only six CGC-certified copies higher. "We were the first company to break the $1 million ceiling and in today's market, it truly feels like the sky is the limit," Zurzolo considered. "If you have a collection for sale, I'd like to hear from you. My team is accepting consignments in every collectible category through April 22 for our next big auction. If you are looking to start or add to your investment portfolio, simply give me a call."

You can see the comic book in question in the following video.