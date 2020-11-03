Batman #102 Reveals Yet Another History Of Bruce Wayne (Spoilers)

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool gave a few gossipy spoilers for upcoming Batman comic books. A few came to pass almost immediately, but a couple more came to fruition today in Batman #102

. Not all, or not yet anyway. Here's a few and how they played out:

"Batman and Ghost-Maker have known each other since they were teenagers, both rivals and friends, from Morocco to Dublin to the Gobi Desert to Gotham."

"Ghost-Maker and Batman had an agreement that he would leave Gotham alone. But that was then."

"Barbara Gordon is still Oracle, going into 2021. She can see Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown as Batgirls – with Stephanie as Batman's eyes and ears on the street. But Oracle can't see Ghost-Maker."

"The Smile Bar is a hangout for Grinners, Joker henchmen who can't work for other crime bosses, because of their mental and physical changes."

"If Ghost-Maker had Batman's billions, he would have moved the population of Gotham elsewhere, and then burned it to the ground. Instead, he has to do a better job of dealing with crime in Gotham than Batman ever has."

One of these days, Bruce Wayne will have a childhood friend who doesn't grow up trying to kill him. More to come in Punchline and Batman #103 of course… but this should do for now.

BATMAN #102

DC COMICS

JUL208351

Bruce Wayne and the city he loves have changed dramatically following the events of "The Joker War," but Batman and his mission are eternal. But not everyone thinks that should be the case… The mysterious vigilante known as Ghost-Maker has known Bruce since they were teenagers, and he's made his decision. It's time Gotham City had a new hero.In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99