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Good Omens 3, Doctor Who/BBC & Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, Scrubs, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Good Omens 3, Home Movies, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary Good Omens 3 official trailer drops, teasing more celestial chaos and fan-favorite characters returning

Doctor Who faces heat as BBC announces 2,000 staff layoffs, possibly impacting the iconic sci-fi series

Rick and Morty Season 9 episode titles video reveals sneak peeks for the upcoming new season

TV highlights include The Pitt and Scrubs season finales, new on-set updates from The White Lotus, and more

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Dynamite, The Pitt, Scrubs, Rick and Morty, The White Lotus, Doctor Who, Euphoria, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Twisted Metal, Good Omens 3, The Terror: Devil in Silver, Home Movies, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 16th, 2026:

Darby Allin's AEW Title Win Is Tony Khan's Worst Attack on WWE Yet

AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru Features Zero Celebrities Tonight

CBS Fall Schedule 2026-2027: Matlock, Ghosts Set for Midseason & More

Abbott Elementary: Our S05E20 "Night Out" & Season 5 Finale Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Finale Preview: S02E15 "9:00 P.M." Images Released

Scrubs Season Finale Tonight! Our S01E09: "My Celebration" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode Titles Video Includes New Sneak Peeks

The White Lotus S04 Filming Underway; Set During Cannes Film Festival

Doctor Who Feeling the Heat? BBC Announces Plans for 2,000 Layoffs

Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira on Decision to Leave Ahead of Season 3

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Flooding Pauses Season 2 Production

Twisted Metal Season 3 Will Be Stu-Free, Reveals Star Mike Mitchell

Good Omens 3 Official Trailer: Heaven & Hell Can't Keep Them Apart

Marvel Layoffs, Will Trent Shocker & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Terror: Devil in Silver: AMC+ Previews Dan Stevens-Starring Season

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 Image, Details Released

Little House on the Prairie: Netflix Offers New Look at Series Adapt

Home Movies Fans Now Have an Easier Time Finding the Best Quotes

G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, "Jem" & More Set for Hasbro Legends Channel

Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio on Wilson Fisk/Kingpin Psychology

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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