Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, CinemaCon 2026, spaceballs, Spaceballs: The New One

Spaceballs: The New One Is The Official Title Of The Sequel

The Spaceballs sequel is officially titled Spaceballs: The New One, announced at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation at CinemaCon.

Article Summary Spaceballs: The New One is the official title of the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel, announced at CinemaCon.

Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Daphne Zuniga are among the returning cast members.

Josh Gad co-wrote the film and stars alongside new cast members Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan.

Spaceballs: The New One hits theaters April 23, 2027, with the plot still being kept under wraps.

Spaceballs: The New One is the official title of the sequel to the 1987 film Spaceballs, announced on stage at Amazon MGM's CinemaCon presentation. The film was written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit (with the blessing of Mel Brooks), and will be a follow-up to the original 1987 cult sci-fi parody of Star Wars, directed by Josh Greenbaum. The film is being produced by Imagine's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jeb Brody, Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Some of the returning cast include Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wynder, and Daphne Zuniga, with new characters being portrayed by Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan.

Spaceballs: The New One To Thrill Us All In 2027

While I personally am not a fan of the original, I love how they are already marketing this movie. The plot is still being kept under wraps, so for now, we don't know exactly what to expect, except a joke-a-minute laughfest. That 1987 original Spaceballs grossed $38.1 million, but over the years, its cult status was cemented by independent theaters playing it at midnight screenings and video stores renting it on an endless loop. I have lost count of how many versions have been released on physical media over the years, but I am sure that they all sold like crazy. For all the jokes in the film about merchandising, there have not been a ton made over the years, and it is criminal that there are no action figures of the characters. Sure, I don't love the film, but I would still like a Dark Helmet for my display.

I would hope that they go after both the prequel and sequel Star Wars trilogies pretty hard in this. Heck, this is Amazon MGM Studios, I bet we even get some Project Hail Mary jokes. Spaceballs: The New One will open in theaters on April 23, 2027.

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