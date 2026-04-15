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CinemaCon 2026: Amazon MGM Studios Presentation Liveblog

Time to settle in for a late night liveblog at CinemaCon with Amazon MGM Studios taking to the stage to spotlight its 2026 slate.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibe of CinemaCon has shifted considerably. In many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here still very much believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped for the new year. Sometimes that means trailers; sometimes, entire movies; and sometimes, confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to give you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas, with liveblogs for you to follow along. We're in for another late night, with Amazon MGM Studios bringing a panel that doesn't even start until after 20:00 PST.

Last year, Amazon MGM Studios scheduled a very late-night panel, and until the 11th hour, we would have told you that it was for sure a surprise screening of something because studios so rarely do presentations that late. We were very wrong, and they hit us with a ton of stuff right off the bat, and we're assuming this is going to be more of the same. Masters of the Universe has the most floor presence, and it was all new as well. The Sheep Detectives are also floating around, along with Is God Is. Madden is a movie that they are probably going to spotlight because it has the potential to be their big fall release for the awards season, and Verity is another that could get love. Phil Lord and Chris Miller will hopefully take a Project Hail Mary victory lap, as they should, and while we could hope they would put us out of our James Bond casting speculation hell, I don't think we're going to get that lucky. That being said, I have never wanted to eat my words more.

Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon Liveblog

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