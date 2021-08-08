Batman #111 Beats X-Men #2 To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #111 X-Men #2 Sinister War #2 Justice League #66 Geiger #5 Joker Presents A Puzzlebox #1 The Nice House on the Lake #3 Hellions #14 Tankers #3 Immortal Hulk #49

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Two DC books on our store's top ten, two Bad Idea, two Image, and the other four were Marvel–but the big surprise is that Tankers #3 was our number one book for the week!

Graham Crackers Comics – Batman continues to top our list regularly, barely beating out X-Men for our top spot, surprisingly thought Jokers Presents a Puzzlebox didn't even make our top 5.

Rodman Comics: A little slower week than usual. People might be waiting for our sale to save some money. People are expressing concern about covid again so that might also be part of it.

Notable Sales

Wonder Comics #1 CGC 1.0 $7,000 We have only had two #1s in all our years of business.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.