BatGossip: Before Reading Batman #127, Read JLA: Tower Of Babel

Before reading Batman #127, out in two weeks, Bleeding Cool is has been told to tell you that you may want to read the JLA story Tower Of Babel. Writer Chip Zdarsky has demonstrated on Batman and Daredevil that he really does like to draw from the past if given the opportunity, with the current run reviving the Zur-Enn-Arrh personality of Batman created by Grant Morrison. Presumably by now we are all caught up on the Batman R.I.P. storyline that relaunched that particular identity.

So a major reference to the Mark Waid/Howard Porter Justice League story that interrupted the Grant Morrison/Howard Porter JLA run, twenty-three years ago, is right up his street too.

Tower of Babel has the Justice League view Batman as a traitor after he kept hidden records detailing strengths and weaknesses of his League team members including how to beat them – records which were then stolen by Ra's al Ghul, and who uses them against the league. With Batman fighting a robot Batman named Failsafe, which may have been created by a previous version of himself using Amazo technology, might he have also added those files against the rest of the League into the mix? A Failsafe against any of the League acting up?

The story can be read on the DC Universe App, on ComiXology or Kindle and was collected recently in a Deluxe hardcover edition. You have time…

BATMAN #127 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022

