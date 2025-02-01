Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #157, commander star

Batman #157 Finally Sees Batman Vs Commander Star (Spoilers)

Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S. Daniel sees Batman go up against Commander Star on the streets of Gotham (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #157 sees the Dark Knight face off against Commander Star in a gripping confrontation.

Chip Zdarsky's storyline unfolds amid Gotham's turmoil, with Bruce Wayne struggling against political chaos.

Artistic duo Jorge Jimenez and Tony S. Daniel bring this explosive finale to life with action-packed visuals.

Get ready for Batman #158 as Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb launch Hush 2, picking up where this saga leaves off.

Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S. Daniel bring their Batman run to an end this Wednesday, with Batman #157, ahead of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb taking over the book for Batman: Hush 2 with Batman #158. Bruce Wayne's attempts to build a better Gotham have been stymied by the death of Mayor Nakano, the framing of James Gordson for his death, the appointment of Vandal Savage as Commissioner of the Gotham PD, and KGBeast posing as new Gotham superhero Commander Star, raising the mob against Wayne Foundation, all managed by the Court Of Owls, finally, it's time for Batman to realise this and go one on one against Commander Star… and everyone else along the way. Because, despite all the political intrigue and counterplay within the city, when it comes down to it, might makes right, and so the fists fly this Wednesday… while Hush is coming.

BATMAN #157 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

"THE DYING CITY" CONCLUDES IN EPIC OVERSIZE FASHION! With the Court of Owls' plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must find the strength to fight a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: b02/05/2025

BATMAN #158 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

