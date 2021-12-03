Batman 89 #4 Preview: Gotham Police vs. Protestors

Batman 89 #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as the follow-up to Tim Burton's Batman movieverse continues. Check out a preview below.

BATMAN 89 #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC100

0921DC101 – BATMAN 89 #4 (OF 6) CVR B BABS TARR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

Someone's hot on Bruce Wayne's heels, out to prove his connection to Batman once and for all! Meanwhile, Harvey Dent plans his next steps for Gotham with just the simple flip of a coin. What does he have in store for Gotham, and can Batman twist probability in his favor?

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

