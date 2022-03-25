Batman And Deathstroke Gotham Gossip For Shadow War (Spoilers)

Ra's Al Ghul is assassinated by Deathstroke in the upcoming Shadow War. This we know. But why? What else is going on? Time for some Friday night Gotham Gossip. Spoilers ahead, of course. You have been warned…

Inspired by Damian, to view the future of humanity by its potential rather than pessimism, Ra's Al Ghul was handing over his secrets, and himself over to the authorities, willing to drop centuries of confessions on them. Which would have affected all sorts of criminal organisations. It would have also affected Big Pharma as well if the secrets of the Lazarus Pits were handed over too – which they would have been. Markovia, the country that Leviathan bought in Brian Bendis Leviathan and Checkmate comics, also has a dog in this race. Could they have hired Deathtroke? The Lazarus Pits no longer work the way they used to. So Ra's Al Ghul's standard resurrection plans were no longer reliable. And if his body has been totally destroyed, there's no Pit that could bring him back one way or another. Also, it is noted that Deathstroke didn't kill Talia Ghul, right next to Ra's Al Ghul. But why? Did the daughter call a hit on the father? If so, why is she raining ninja fire down on Deathstroke and his crew? Just cover? Talking of whom, meet The Angel Breaker. Well you have to have a first appearance to get the speculators excited. The first time Deathstroke met Batman has been retconned to when the Joker first put a hit out on Robin. Batman is working with the police again, and Damian Wayne is working with Ravager. Because Batman said the one thing he should not have said to his son. But whether he means to or not, is Damian going to get mommy and daddy back together? And here's the big one… was it actually Deathstroke who did the deed?

SHADOW WAR ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Jonboy Meyers

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU! The action continues in April with Batman #122!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 3/29/2022

BATMAN #122 CVR A HOWARD PORTER (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Howard Porter

Ra's al Ghul is dead, and Talia is out for revenge! Batman is on the case to find Deathstroke before Talia's elite killers do! But Batman starts to piece together that not everything is what it seems in Ra's's death…and knows whom he must interrogate to get answers…Talia herself! Can the two former lovers ever work togeth-er again? Plus, a backup tale showing the secret first fight between Batman and Deathstroke!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/5/2022

DEATHSTROKE INC #8 CVR A JONBOY MEYERS (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Deathstroke and Respawn are on the run! Deathstroke Inc. has been destroyed, and his villain associates killed by the Demon's Shadow! Deathstroke must explain to Batman why he killed Ra's al Ghul…but first he must survive the hundreds of deadly killers coming for him!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/26/2022

ROBIN #13 CVR A ROGER CRUZ & NORM RAPMUND (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

Robin and Ravager have caught up with Deathstroke and Respawn! Can they convince Deathstroke to turn himself in…or fight to the death? And what startling revelation does Robin learn that shocks this story to its core? Plus, Batman goes deep into the conspiracy behind Ra's al Ghul's death and discovers it's bigger than he thought. He must call in backup…just not the backup you'd expect!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/26/2022

BATMAN #123 CVR A HOWARD PORTER (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Howard Porter

Batman and Robin are finally reunited! Together they will hunt for the truth behind the death of Ra's al Ghul! But then who is left to defend the Secret Society against the League of Shadows? Deathstroke's fight against the Demon's Shadow ends with a shocking cliffhanger! Plus, what happens when you get Deathstroke infected with Joker toxin? Find out in the epic backup story!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/3/2022

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Written by Joshua Williamson, Ed Brisson, Stephanie Phillips and Nadia Shammas Art by Trevor Hairsine, Ann Maulina, Mike Bowden and Others A special issue that showcases the spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU! Talia al Ghul has put out a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathstroke—and that includes Black Canary! Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself! Also featuring the new villain Angel Breaker! What is her connection to Ghost-Maker?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/17/2022

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR D INC 1:50 LESLEY LEIRIX LI VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Lesley Leirix Li

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/17/2022

DEATHSTROKE INC #9 CVR A JONBOY MEYERS (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Jonboy Meyers

A tragic death sends the Shadow War into overdrive, and Batman and Robin must solve the mystery before more blood is shed! Meanwhile, Deathstroke regroups with the Secret Society to plan an attack on Talia and the League of Shadows. If Talia wanted a war, she's going to get a war!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/24/2022

ROBIN #14 CVR A ROGER CRUZ & NORM RAPMUND (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

FIGHT! Batman Inc. versus the League of Shadows versus the Secret Society! Deathstroke versus Talia…and only one will walk away from the fight alive! Robin knows the truth behind Ra's al Ghul's death and races to stop the Shadow War!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/24/2022

SHADOW WAR OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Jonboy Meyers

THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION! The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/31/2022