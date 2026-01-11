Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, robin

Batman and Robin #29 Preview: Scarface Returns, Puppet Show Ensues

Batman and Robin #29 sees Arnold Wesker's puppet problem return as Scarface pulls his strings once more. Check out the preview here!

THE RETURN OF SCARFACE! Arnold Wesker had been thought cured–he'd left the Ventriloquist moniker behind and started a new life. But now his ol' pal Scarface is back, and he's pulling Wesker's strings once again. Meanwhile, Batman and Robin find themselves at odds over how to handle the recently apprehended Quiet Man, who may have more in common with Batman than it seems. A convergence of evil is on the horizon–will Batman and Robin be able to work together to stop it?

BATMAN AND ROBIN #29

DC Comics

1125DC0087

1125DC0088 – Batman and Robin #29 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

1125DC0089 – Batman and Robin #29 Martin Simmonds Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Nimit Malavia

THE RETURN OF SCARFACE! Arnold Wesker had been thought cured–he'd left the Ventriloquist moniker behind and started a new life. But now his ol' pal Scarface is back, and he's pulling Wesker's strings once again. Meanwhile, Batman and Robin find themselves at odds over how to handle the recently apprehended Quiet Man, who may have more in common with Batman than it seems. A convergence of evil is on the horizon–will Batman and Robin be able to work together to stop it?

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $4.99

