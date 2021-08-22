Batman Becomes a Super-Spreader in Detective Comics #1042 [Preview]

All this time, Batman has been wearing the mask on the wrong part of his face, and it's finally come back to haunt him! In this preview of Detective Comics #1042, Batman has become infected by a Vile virus, and now he's going on a super-spreading rampage in Gotham City! Check out a preview of the issue, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics, below!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1042

DC Comics

0621DC103

0621DC104 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1042 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Viktor Bogdanovic, Max Raynor (CA) Dan Mora

Batman rampages through the underworld of Gotham! Driven to a violent madness courtesy of the Jury's Vile serum, the Dark Knight crushes bones, makes a scene, and gives costumed vigilantes in Gotham a very bad name. But will the Jury's plan backfire? Can a violent rage-machine packed with money, weapons, and an insatiable bloodlust possibly end well for Mr. Worth and his Jury? That giant plunge from a building might be the answer… Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part Two! When Red Hood shows up in your apartment, you know you've done something drastically wrong. Jason Todd teams up with Deb Donovan to uncover the mysterious disappearances in Gotham, and their search brings them to the missing body of Bane! Look alive because death seems to be knocking at the door…

In Shops: 8/24/2021

SRP: $4.99