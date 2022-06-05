Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #3 Preview: Quitters Never Prosper

Batman grapples with Barbara Gordon quitting the police force in this preview of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #3. So shameful. Doesn't Barbara know that quitters never win? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #3

DC Comics

0422DC080

0422DC081 – Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #3 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

The last party in Gotham City is here! Commissioner Barbara Gordon is stepping down from the GCPD, and Wayne-Powers CEO Dominic Lumos is throwing her a retirement party. Batman doesn't trust Lumos one bit, so he's going undercover to get information on his new enemy—but runs afoul of the GCPD's new top cop Beam Boonma!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

