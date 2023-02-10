Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 Preview: Series Finale The latest chapter of the White Knight verse is set to come to a close with this preview of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #8.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8

DC Comics

1222DC143

1222DC144 – Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion Cover – $4.99

1222DC810 – Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 Cover – $4.99

(W) Sean Murphy (A/CA) Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart

IT ALL ENDS HERE! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it!

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

