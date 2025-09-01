Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blind bag, jim lee

Batman "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag 1:500 and 1:1000 Gold Foil Designs

The Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" blind bag 1:500 and 1:1000 gold foil designs

We previously managed to see a 1:1000 Jorge Jimenez Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" blind bag gold foil variants. But while we wait to see a gold foil version of the Jim Lee 1:500 variant, we have the original images used to create the gold foil variants. And as for DC Comics and Lunar Distribution telling off comic book retailers who opened and sold in comic book stores, on eBay and on the WhatNot sales streaming platform ahead of going on sale this coming Wednesday. And despite the ticking, I am aware that some folks were WhatNot streaming opening up the blind bags last night.

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. $9.99 9/3/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!