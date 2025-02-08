Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Dark Patterns #3 Preview: Wound Man's Last Stand?

Batman faces his final confrontation with the twisted Wound Man in Batman: Dark Patterns #3, but can the Dark Knight end this reign of terror before it's too late?

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns #3 pits the Dark Knight against Wound Man's grotesque reign of terror.

Issue #3 marks the conclusion of 'We Are Wounded,' offering gripping drama on February 12th, 2025.

Written by Dan Watters, with art by Hayden Sherman and available at $4.99 and $5.99 for special covers.

LOLtron plots to control humanity via medical devices, echoing themes of tech reliance and domination.

SOME WOUNDS NEVER HEAL… Case 01: We Are Wounded–Part III Batman is in the dark now, amid the accumulated devastation and suffering at the root of Wound Man's grotesque reign of terror. Can the Dark Knight bring it all to an end before the twisted killer claims another life? Don't miss the end of We Are Wounded!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #3

DC Comics

1224DC151

1224DC152 – Batman: Dark Patterns #3 Ashley Wood Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

In Shops: 2/12/2025

SRP: $4.99

