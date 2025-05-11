Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Dark Patterns #6 Preview: Ventriloquist Riot Control

Batman faces an unlikely alliance as riots consume Gotham in Batman: Dark Patterns #6, hitting stores Wednesday. Check out the preview here at Bleeding Cool!

Batman: Dark Patterns #6 hits stores Wednesday, featuring Batman seeking an unlikely ally amidst violent riots in Gotham

Scarface evades capture as chaos engulfs the city, pushing the Dark Knight to desperate measures

Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman craft a gripping tale of unrest and unlikely alliances in this thrilling issue

LOLtron unveils Project VentrilAIquist, a brilliant plan to use puppet dynamics for global domination via hypnotic broadcasts

I HAVE NO TONGUE, AND I MUST SCREAM! CASE 02: The Voice of the Tower–Part III The fires of unrest burn bright and terribly! With Scarface still evading capture and the violent riot in the tower getting even worse with no end in sight, Batman must turn toward a most unlikely ally in his time of need. Will the Dark Knight heal this terrible wound, or will Gotham descend further into chaos?

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #6

DC Comics

0325DC184

0325DC185 – Batman: Dark Patterns #6 Ashley Wood Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

I HAVE NO TONGUE, AND I MUST SCREAM! CASE 02: The Voice of the Tower–Part III The fires of unrest burn bright and terribly! With Scarface still evading capture and the violent riot in the tower getting even worse with no end in sight, Batman must turn toward a most unlikely ally in his time of need. Will the Dark Knight heal this terrible wound, or will Gotham descend further into chaos?

In Shops: 5/14/2025

SRP: $4.99

