Batman/Fortnite Comic Gets 3rd Print As 1st Print Hits $117 On eBay

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on the insanity that has been the sales of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book in comic stores these last two days. With retailers under siege from new customers discovering a fast sell-out, no retailer having ordered enough, and the Fortnite code in each copy downloading an exclusive (for a couple of months) Harley Quinn Rebirth skin.

Indeed, right now there is a copy of a bagged and sealed Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 on eBay right now for over $117 with 31 bids and five hours to go. That is insanity when the print run was still the largest of the week and a second print is due in a couple of weeks with the same Fortnite code. But that is the way of the world.

Well, in an attempt to calm things down, Bleeding Cool can confirm a third printing is ready and waiting for retailers to order and scheduled for the 1st of June. Retailers can order as many of them as they want and readers can order them for $4.99 each. A second printing of #2 will also be made that day, and a second printing of #3. Retailers also got the chance to up their orders of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 today. No one should be going without…

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #1 Third Printing

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

A crack splits the sky above Gotham City… a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from…Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As our hero fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Uncover secrets never before revealed in game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island, in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself! This will be a bi-weekly miniseries. Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/2/2021 In-Store Date: 6/1/2021

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #2 Second Printing

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman is trapped on the Island — unable to speak, his memory gone, having to fight to survive against the deadliest warriors of countless worlds. Can even the World's Greatest Detective escape this trap when time itself resets every twenty-two minutes? And will the presence of someone else from Gotham City – a familiar feline fatale – help or hinder his efforts…especially when they don't remember each other? In another life, they were enemies, friends, partners…but here on the Island, can they do anything but battle to the death? Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character. Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 4/25/2021 In-Store Date: 6/1/2021

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #3 Second Printing

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman vs Snake Eyes. That's it. That's the solicit. You heard us, BATMAN VERSUS SNAKE EYES! Yes, THAT Snake Eyes! Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe's unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape? Will Batman remember he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all while trying to get back to Gotham City? And what the heck is Harley Quinn doing here?! Oh, and in case we forgot to mention it: Batman. Fighting. Snake Eyes. Do not miss it! Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/2/2021 In-Store Date: 6/1/2021