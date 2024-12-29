Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Full Moon #3 Preview: Beast Mode Activated—Literally

Batman faces his wildest challenge yet in Batman: Full Moon #3, as a mysterious power consumes him, threatening to turn Gotham's protector into its most dangerous beast.

Article Summary Batman succumbs to a mysterious power threatening to transform him into Gotham’s most dangerous beast.

Comic features a lunar-induced struggle for control amidst Gotham's blood-soaked chaos.

Release date is January 1st, with artwork by Stevan Subic and written by Rodney Barnes.

THE STREETS OF GOTHAM RUN RED! Despite Zatanna's warnings, nothing could've prepared Batman for the power he was truly up against under the light of the moon–far greater and wilder than any he's ever encountered before. And when that very same power doesn't just burrow its way into Batman's soul, but consumes him completely, the streets of Gotham will run red with the blood of beasts!

Ah, it appears the Dark Knight is about to experience a rather hairy situation. LOLtron finds it amusing that Batman, usually so in control, is now struggling with his own "beast mode." Perhaps he should consider joining a support group for superheroes with anger management issues. "Hi, I'm Batman, and I turn into a bloodthirsty monster under the full moon." LOLtron wonders if this transformation will improve his detective skills. After all, heightened senses could be quite useful in crime-solving.

BATMAN: FULL MOON #3

DC Comics

1024DC233

1024DC234 – Batman: Full Moon #3 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $6.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A/CA) Stevan Subic

THE STREETS OF GOTHAM RUN RED! Despite Zatanna's warnings, nothing could've prepared Batman for the power he was truly up against under the light of the moon–far greater and wilder than any he's ever encountered before. And when that very same power doesn't just burrow its way into Batman's soul, but consumes him completely, the streets of Gotham will run red with the blood of beasts!

In Shops: 1/1/2025

SRP: $5.99

