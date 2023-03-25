Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #6 Preview: Series Finale The Knights must find a meteorite to stop the virus ravaging Gotham in this preview of Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City #6. Lucklily, Robin saw one on a class trip.

This week, we're taking a look at Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #6, the series finale. In this issue, the Knights must find a meteorite to stop the virus ravaging Gotham. Luckily, Robin saw one on a class trip, so they set off to find it.

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #6

DC Comics

0123DC134

0123DC135 – Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #6 Elizabeth Torque Cover – $5.99

0123DC136 – Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #6 Cover – $5.99

(W) Evan Narcisse (A) Abel (CA) Greg Capullo

You've seen the Gotham of the past and present as it is ravaged by the Golden Iris Virus, menaced by villains across time, and protected by its respective heroes. Now, in this final pulse-pounding issue, see this story that has spanned centuries come to a close, and bear witness to the events that lead to the hit game! Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue #6, readers will receive a code for an exclusive Signal Colorway! (Red Hood Signal Colorway shown, also available for Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin). Readers who redeem the codes for all six issues will receive a special seventh item!

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

