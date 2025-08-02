Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green arrow, question

Batman, Green Arrow & The Question Vs A Billionaire by Gabriel Hardman

Batman, Green Arrow and The Question vs a floating billionaire in Gabriel Hardman's new DC Comics title, Arcadia

Article Summary Batman, Green Arrow, and The Question team up to investigate a billionaire’s floating utopian city.

Gabriel Hardman’s Black Label series explores hero clashes over ethics, climate, and social justice issues.

The project’s “Arcadia” city hides dark secrets, leading to explosive conflict among the heroes.

Inspired by real-world seasteading, Arcadia challenges the heroes’ beliefs—and each other’s loyalties.

Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia is a Black Label DC Comics title by Gabriel Hardman that will be published next year from DC Comics, with a 152-page volume for the 16th of June 2026 for $25. And sees the three taking on a billionaire friend of Bruce Wayne, building an ocean-faring utopian city, with very different motivations and methods. With the classic Question alongside Batman and Green Arrow, we have "a libertarian, socialist and billionaire walk into a graphic novel" set up.

"Batman, Green Arrow, and the Question each follow different paths into a conflict above the Arctic Circle with a billionaire promising the creation of an ocean-sailing, climate-hardened utopian city. When Bruce Wayne strikes up a friendship with a charismatic billionaire whose Ceres Corporation is working to find solutions for the climate crisis, the Batman inside his mind urges him to investigate his new friend's biggest project: a floating city, hardened against weather extremes, being constructed off the coast of Greenland. But in the process, he finds he's not the only one with suspicions. Both the Question and Green Arrow are also investigating Arcadia, the former due to the near-slavery imposed on its workforce, and the latter due to his infatuation with a militant climate-justice activist. While over the course of a series of spectacular James Bond-style action sequences, the three heroes find themselves working together to uncover the dark side of Ceres, the ideological fractures between them will eventually explode into all-out conflict, leading to an unsettling finale in which a seemingly simple superhero team-up actually winds up pushing the men further away from each other."

Meanwhile, in real life PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is planning Seasteading, to evade government control as a libertarian floating state, and imagines self-sufficient floating cities in the ocean, beyond the jurisdiction of national law. But, in this comic book, Arcadia by Gabriel Hardman, not beyond the jurisdiction of Batman, The Question and Green Arrow.

