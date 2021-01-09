Batman Carmine Infantino Tiy Package Art On Auction Over AT Heritage

Batman artwork by Carmine Infantino is not going to pop up for purchase all that often, let alone something like this. On auction over at Heritage Auctions right now is a piece of artwork from the iconic artist from the Kenner toys packaging for the animated series line in 1993. This stuff just does not hit the market that often, so for it to be sitting at only $300 with two days left in the bidding is a steal. This is from the Batcycle packaging and is a super unique piece for both straight Batman fans and fans of the classic animated series. You can check out the art down below.

Batman Toy Art Goodness Does Not Pop Up Often

"Carmine Infantino Batcycle Batman Toy Package Illustration Original Art (DC/Kenner, 1992). Released as a tie-in toy to the Batman: The Animated Series cartoon, this 1993 Kenner Toys release is long out of print. Infantino does a very nice job on the style of art used in that series. The image was featured on the front of the blister card pack hanging card. Ink over graphite on 21" x 14.5" Bristol board. Handwriting on the back that gives art credit to the legendary Carmine Infantino. The board has some minor handling on the edges and margins and a soil mark on the top center. In Very Good condition otherwise."

How cool is that? As a toy guy, first, this is the type of thing that I wish I could see pop up for me to spend money on more often. Batman fans: do not let this get away. You can go right here and put a bid in, and while you are there, check out all of the other comics, art, and more taking bids over the next 48 hours.