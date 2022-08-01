Batman: Killing Time #6 Preview: Riddlin' Ain't Easy

Lonely Riddler drops a riddle in this preview of Batman: Killing Time #6, but his friends can't be bothered to solve it. They just ignore him and keep right on planning. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #6

DC Comics

0622DC117

0622DC118 – Batman: Killing Time #6 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

All hell breaks lose as a gang war in Gotham erupts over the mysterious artifact stolen by Catwoman and the Riddler! Blood will be shed, lives be lost, and a shocking ending will leave your head spinning!

In Shops: 8/2/2022

SRP: $4.99

