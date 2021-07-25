Batman Not a Fan of Cosplay in Harley Quinn #5 [Preview]

Batman isn't typically known for his fun-loving attitude. Mostly, he's known for making mentally ill criminals shit their pants. But in this preview of Harley Quinn #5, we find Batman responding to Hugo Strange's frankly excellent Batman cosplay… and — surprise — he doesn't like it. Will Batman ever lighten up? Check out the preview of Harley Quinn #5 below.

HARLEY QUINN #5

DC Comics

0521DC081

0521DC082 – HARLEY QUINN #5 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Did I miss something, or is there another new creep in a funny costume tryin' to take over Gotham? Villains in this city are like that multiheaded hydra monster: blow a few up in Arkham Asylum, and 50 more pop up in ridiculous costumes thinkin' they're worthy of one of those fancy character variant covers. And here I thought bustin' outta Hugo Strange's new headquarters and savin' the clowns was gonna be my biggest problem today.

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $3.99