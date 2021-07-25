Batman Not a Fan of Cosplay in Harley Quinn #5 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Batman isn't typically known for his fun-loving attitude. Mostly, he's known for making mentally ill criminals shit their pants. But in this preview of Harley Quinn #5, we find Batman responding to Hugo Strange's frankly excellent Batman cosplay… and — surprise — he doesn't like it. Will Batman ever lighten up? Check out the preview of Harley Quinn #5 below.

HARLEY QUINN #5
DC Comics
0521DC081
0521DC082 – HARLEY QUINN #5 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo
Did I miss something, or is there another new creep in a funny costume tryin' to take over Gotham? Villains in this city are like that multiheaded hydra monster: blow a few up in Arkham Asylum, and 50 more pop up in ridiculous costumes thinkin' they're worthy of one of those fancy character variant covers. And here I thought bustin' outta Hugo Strange's new headquarters and savin' the clowns was gonna be my biggest problem today.
In Shops: 7/27/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.